Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $307.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.