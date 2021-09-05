Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $382.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.58 and a 200-day moving average of $335.92. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

