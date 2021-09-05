Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 7,709 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 726,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $10,286,250. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.