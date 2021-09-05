Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $5,167,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.25 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

