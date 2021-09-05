Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $337,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNA Financial by 98.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CNA Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.