TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

