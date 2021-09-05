The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,652 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 12.1% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $232,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

