The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

