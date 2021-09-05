The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $6,244,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.