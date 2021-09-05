The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSE:SRV opened at $28.97 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

