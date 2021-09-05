The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €159.30 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.03 ($167.09).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €130.45 ($153.47) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €131.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.79.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.