The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton Sells 2,614 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jake Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24.

The Joint stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $108.62.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 3.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

