The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,116,000 after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $191.52 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

