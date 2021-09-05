The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.99 and its 200 day moving average is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

