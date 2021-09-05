The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.69 on Friday. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,318,620.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,934. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 959,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $38,359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

