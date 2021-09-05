The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,442,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.89.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average of $205.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

