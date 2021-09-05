The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 1-Year High at $310.42

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $310.42 and last traded at $310.31, with a volume of 17840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.89 and a 200 day moving average of $275.11.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

