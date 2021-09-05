The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,809 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,721. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

