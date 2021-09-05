Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

TRI opened at $118.80 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $179,560,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $31,713,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

