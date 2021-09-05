Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $79,997.09 and $171,405.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.00435670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

