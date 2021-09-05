Tornado Cash Price Up 6% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 6% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $82.80 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.29 or 0.00151109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00162935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00189177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.78 or 0.07744817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.44 or 0.99904385 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.00989446 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

