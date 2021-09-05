Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

TSE:TIH opened at C$107.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.60. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$71.95 and a 52-week high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total value of C$86,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,900,276.85. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,425,200. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $749,596.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

