Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

