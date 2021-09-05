Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SAIL opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.