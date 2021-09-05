TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $9.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $37.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

