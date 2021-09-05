Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TRVI stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

