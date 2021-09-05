Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

