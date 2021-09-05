Truist Begins Coverage on WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

