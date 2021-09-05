Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

