Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

