Typerium Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $911,609.82 and $88.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047400 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

