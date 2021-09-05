UBS Group Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.06.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $508.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

