UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 price target for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UCB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.84.

UCBJY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. UCB has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

