Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

