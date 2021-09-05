Universal Store Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:UNI)

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.
