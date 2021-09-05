US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

