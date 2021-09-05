US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $326,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.51.

Shares of WLTW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average is $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

