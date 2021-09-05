US Bancorp DE Purchases 16,677 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $161.52.

