US Bancorp DE Sells 164 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

