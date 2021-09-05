Vai (VAI) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $81.77 million and $2.12 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00066761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00153746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.00231252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.30 or 0.07849252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.92 or 0.99586627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.07 or 0.00979989 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.