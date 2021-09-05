Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.07. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.62 and a 52 week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.