VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after buying an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,441 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $77.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

