VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.29. 1,808,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,238. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $275.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52.

