Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Homrich & Berg’s 2nd Largest Position

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.5% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $451,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 743,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

