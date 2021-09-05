Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

