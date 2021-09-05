Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

