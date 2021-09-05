Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.93

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.82, with a volume of 524480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.51.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.