Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $249.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.