Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lessened by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 69,237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

