Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 386.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after acquiring an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

