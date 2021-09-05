Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. 2,504,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

